MotherTeresa मानवतेची मूर्ती मदर तेरेसा यांना जन्मदिनी जगभरातून अभिवादन

'जर जीवन दुसऱ्या करता जगता आले नाही तर ते जीवन नाही' असे ब्रिदवाक्य अनुसरून जीवन जगणाऱ्या भारतरत्न मदर तेरेसा यांचा आज जन्मदिवस! कायम दुसऱ्याची सेवा आणि वंचितांना मदत करणे हेच ध्येय असलेल्या मदर तेरेसा यांचा जन्म 26 ऑगस्ट 1910 मध्ये अल्बानियामध्ये झाला. त्यांचे नाव अगनेस गोंझा बोयाजिजू होते व त्या रोमन कॅथलिक नन होत्या. 1980मध्ये त्यांना सर्वोच्च भारतरत्न सन्मानाने गौरविण्यात आले.

Kolkata: Peace prayers performed at Mother House in memory of #MotherTeresa, on her Birth Anniversary. #WestBengal pic.twitter.com/hphzdLHr6e — ANI (@ANI) August 26, 2019

1929मध्ये भारतात येऊन त्यांनी गरिब, असाहय्य आणि गरजू लोकांसाठी काम करायला सुरवात केली. ही सर्व मदत त्यांनी निस्वार्थ भावनेने केली. त्या मूळच्या भारतीय वंशाच्या नसल्या तरी, भारतीय लोकांनीही त्यांना प्रेम दिले त्यामुळे त्यांनी उर्वरित आयुष्य भारतात घालवायचा निर्णय घेतला. मदर तेरेसा यांचे भारतीयांसाठी योगदान मोठे आहे. त्यांना पद्मश्री व नोबेल या महत्त्वाच्या पुरस्कारांनीही सन्मानित करण्यात आले.

परदेशातून भारतात येऊन मदर तेरेसा मानवतेचे एक उत्तम उदाहरण बनल्या. निस्वार्थ भावनेने सेवा केल्यामुळे त्यांना दिनदुबळ्यांची आई म्हणूनही ओळखले जात असे. त्यांच्या कार्यामुळे भारतात त्यांना संतपद बहाल करण्यात आले. त्यांनी भारतात मिशनरी ऑफ चॅरिटीची स्थापना केली. 5 सप्टेंबर 1962मध्ये कोलकाता येथे त्यांचे निधन झाले.

सोशल मीडियावर त्यांच्या जन्मदिनी त्यांच्या स्मृतिंना अभिवादन दिले जात आहे.

