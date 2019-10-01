RamNathKovind मान्यवरांनी दिल्या राष्ट्रपती कोविंद यांना वाढदिवसाच्या शुभेच्छा!

नवी दिल्ली : भारताचे राष्ट्रपती रामनाथ कोविंद यांचा आज वाढदिवस! 2017 मध्ये भाजप व मित्रपक्षांकडून ते निवडणूक लढले व विजयी झाले. सध्या ते भारताचा सर्वोच्च असा राष्ट्रपती पदाचा कार्यभार यशस्वीपणे चालवत आहेत. यापूर्वी ते बिहारचे राज्यपाल म्हणून कार्यरत होते. भाजप सरकार आल्यापासून घेतल्या गेलेल्या अनेक मोठ-मोठ्या निर्णयांचे कोविंद हे साक्षीदार आहेत.

आज (ता. 1) कोविंद यांचा 74वा वाढदिवस. यानिमित्त देशभरातील मान्यवरांनी तसेच सामान्य नागरिकांनी त्यांना दीर्घायुष्याच्या शुभेच्छा दिल्या आहेत. पंतप्रधान नरेंद्र मोदी, उपपंतप्रधान वेंकय्या नायडू, भाजप अध्यक्ष अमित शहाव अन्य मान्यवरांनी व राजकीय क्षेत्रातील लोकांनी कोविंद यांना वाढदिवसाच्या शुभेच्छा दिल्या आहेत.

Greetings to Rashtrapati Ji on his birthday. India has gained significantly from his insights and understanding of policy matters. One can always see his passion towards empowering the poor and downtrodden. May Almighty bless him with a long and healthy life. @rashtrapatibhvn — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 1, 2019

I convey my best wishes to the Honourable President of India, Shri. Ram Nath Kovind ji on his birthday today. President Kovind is an inspiring leader. @rashtrapatibhvn #presidentkovind — VicePresidentOfIndia (@VPSecretariat) October 1, 2019

मूळ उत्तर प्रदेशमधील कानपूर येथील कोविंद यांना समाजसेवेची पहिल्यापासूनच आवड होती. 'भाजप दलित मोर्चा' व 'अखिल भारतीय कोली समाज'चे अध्यक्षही होते.

Birthday greetings to Hon'ble @rashtrapatibhvn,Shri #RamNathKovind Ji.His passion towards empowering the poor & deprived, vast knowledge & astute understanding of issues are helping in overall development & making of a #NewIndia.May God bless him with a happy, healthy & long life pic.twitter.com/RboKjPJ1Eu — Sunil Deodhar (@Sunil_Deodhar) October 1, 2019

Heartiest birthday wishes to our honourable President Shri #RamNathKovind Ji. May India continue to prosper under your leadership. pic.twitter.com/fkT8OqD4Qr — Manika Batra (@manikabatra_TT) October 1, 2019

Wishing Hon'ble President Shri #RamNathKovind ji many Happy Returns of the day. May God Bless you with renewed success, health & happiness. @rashtrapatibhvn pic.twitter.com/eLd3LMzsXv — Babul Supriyo (@SuPriyoBabul) October 1, 2019

Very happy birthday to President of India #RamNathKovind Ji. Your calmness, grace and people's connect have made you a beloved leader. May you be blessed with a fulfilling life of service. @rashtrapatibhvn pic.twitter.com/FC3jXqyIBK — Sukhbir Singh Badal (@officeofssbadal) October 1, 2019

Heartiest birthday greetings to Hon'ble President Shri #RamNathKovind Ji. Your vision continues to be our guiding beacon. May you be blessed with good health to serve the

nation for years to come. @rashtrapatibhvn — Sarbananda Sonowal (@sarbanandsonwal) October 1, 2019

Wishing a very happy birthday to Hon’ble President of India, Shri #RamNathKovind ji. May you always be blessed with good health and happiness !! @rashtrapatibhvn — Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) October 1, 2019

Happy Birthday Honble President Sir pic.twitter.com/GtJVWsrTkT — Kiran Bedi (@thekiranbedi) October 1, 2019

Best wishes and greetings to President Sh. #RamNathKovind ji on his birthday.. I pray for your long and healthy life. @rashtrapatibhvn — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) October 1, 2019