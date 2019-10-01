  1. Home
  2. Desh
  3. Wishes To Ramnath Kovind On His Birthday

#RamNathKovind मान्यवरांनी दिल्या राष्ट्रपती कोविंद यांना वाढदिवसाच्या शुभेच्छा!

टीम ईसकाळ
01.54 PM

आज (ता. 1) कोविंद यांचा 74वा वाढदिवस. यानिमित्त देशभरातील मान्यवरांनी तसेच सामान्य नागरिकांनी त्यांना दीर्घायुष्याच्या शुभेच्छा दिल्या आहेत.

नवी दिल्ली : भारताचे राष्ट्रपती रामनाथ कोविंद यांचा आज वाढदिवस! 2017 मध्ये भाजप व मित्रपक्षांकडून ते निवडणूक लढले व विजयी झाले. सध्या ते भारताचा सर्वोच्च असा राष्ट्रपती पदाचा कार्यभार यशस्वीपणे चालवत आहेत. यापूर्वी ते बिहारचे राज्यपाल म्हणून कार्यरत होते. भाजप सरकार आल्यापासून घेतल्या गेलेल्या अनेक मोठ-मोठ्या निर्णयांचे कोविंद हे साक्षीदार आहेत. 

आज (ता. 1) कोविंद यांचा 74वा वाढदिवस. यानिमित्त देशभरातील मान्यवरांनी तसेच सामान्य नागरिकांनी त्यांना दीर्घायुष्याच्या शुभेच्छा दिल्या आहेत. पंतप्रधान नरेंद्र मोदी, उपपंतप्रधान वेंकय्या नायडू, भाजप अध्यक्ष अमित शहाव अन्य मान्यवरांनी व राजकीय क्षेत्रातील लोकांनी कोविंद यांना वाढदिवसाच्या शुभेच्छा दिल्या आहेत. 

 

 

मूळ उत्तर प्रदेशमधील कानपूर येथील कोविंद यांना समाजसेवेची पहिल्यापासूनच आवड होती. 'भाजप दलित मोर्चा' व 'अखिल भारतीय कोली समाज'चे अध्यक्षही होते. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


स्पष्ट, नेमक्या आणि विश्वासार्ह बातम्या वाचण्यासाठी 'सकाळ'चे मोबाईल अॅप डाऊनलोड करा
Web Title: wishes to Ramnath Kovind on his birthday

टॅग्स
राष्ट्रपती
रामनाथ कोविंद
वाढदिवस
भारत
भाजप
निवडणूक
सरकार
government
अमित शहा
president

संबंधित बातम्या


© Copyright Sakal Media Group - All Rights Reserved
footerlogo