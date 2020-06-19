What is Secretarial Practice? Know more Here

Secretarial Practice is a subject introduced to students of Std 11th and 12th Commerce. It is a subject that helps the students to know and understand the practices and procedures of the modern day office . It enhances the students to get acquainted with the skills, procedures and methods of work to be performed by the secretary. The students need to be upgraded with the latest skills and knowledge required as per the dynamic changes taking place in the world. Therefore the introduction of new syllabus was implemented in the year 2018-19. The students are introduced to the updated knowledge of this subject as per Companies Act 2013. The present year has introduced the new syllabus textbook for Std 12th Commerce.

A Preview: The syllabus gives a total view about the corporate world and also makes the students aware about concepts such as corporate finance and its various sources like shares, debentures, deposits etc. The topic of shareholders was introduced in the Std11th syllabus.

The extension of this topic i.e.how to acquire shares and how to invest in various types of borrowed capital is explained in a simple and lucid language.

The return on such investment is known as interest and dividend .And this is another topic introduced to them. Business correspondence was introduced to the students in Std11th. Based on that, the students now will know the various occasions of correspondencewith members, debentureholders and depositors.

The letters have been introduced to them in a nearly realistic manner of communication, taking into care the understanding pattern of the students. Students also get introduced to the depository system of securities thus leading them to get acquainted with the financial and share markets. Due to this topic, they become geared up to go ahead confidently to face such markets in the future. The topics have been covered up in the textbook, keeping two things in mind:

1) to help reach the updated knowledge to the present generation students

2) to equip the students to face the business world confidently.

The textbook has been presented with exhaustive explanation, charts and diagrams, thought provoking statements and a lot of exercise after each chapter. Nearly ten types of Objective questions, brief questions and long questions have been prepared in such a manner that no topic has been left unquestioned. Difficult words have been explained wherever it has been taken up in each chapter, QR codes have been introduced in the book that wil lhelp the students to get hands on information.

The introduction of case studies in the new syllabus has made the students to start thinking in a realistic manner.

Methodology to study:

The structure of the syllabus has been introduced with lots of

points and explanations along with it. The textbook has been designed in a manner that is feasible for all the students.



Following points can assist the students in

studying the subject

1) Make points as per topics for each chapter

2) Go through all the exercises for each chapter

3) Give importance to meaning, its features, and provisions if given.

4) Practice letters by writing and rewriting them. Understand them and write out central points of each letter.

5) Read the entire chapter. There are various videos available on internet. Go through these videos so as to give you a clearer picture of the topics

6) This subject, being a technical subject has to be studied precisely and carefully. Almost all the topics are interconnected.

Therefore understand each topic. It wil lhelp you to understand all related topics.

7) Prepare your own question bank and try to write out answers to it.

As said formerly , Secretarial Practice is a technical subject. Therefore the approach to this subject has to be generated by the teacher in a very systematic manner. Overall the textbook fulfills the requirements of this corporate world and keeps the students well equipped and well prepared for the changing times.

- Manjusha Gongale (S.V.Union H.S and Junior College)