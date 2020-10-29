इंग्रजी शिका : Ifs and Universal Truths

Dear friends,

we learnt to use Ifs in the sentences where we tell universal truths.

(Ex. If we heat ice, it melts.)

We also learnt to use Ifs in the sentences where we predict or guess the results.

(Ex. If he hits sixer on this ball, we will the match.)

Today we are going to study few more constructions of Ifs.

Study the following sentences.

If I won in KBC, I would buy a big bungalow.

If I were a millionaire, I would help the poor.

If I were you, I would accept the challenge of the boss.

In the first type of sentence, we talk about the things that may not happen. We can use it to tell imaginary situation.

In the second type of sentence, we talk about something which is quite impossible. Something that can not happen. The second sentence is more unlikely than the first one.

In the third type of sentence, the situation is completely impossible. We simply tell what would happen in the other case (Which is simply impossible.)

Let’s do one simple activity.

The first part of the sentence is given to you. Select the most suitable option. This option will be the second part of that IF sentence.

Study the example

1. If I found some gold biscuits,

a) I would eat them

b) I would give them to my dog

c) I would prepare jewellery.

2. If I met Kapil Dev,

a) I would sing with him

b) I would take selfie with him

c) I would give my autograph.

3. If he were a king,

a) he would sleep a lot.

b) he would love his people.

c) he would obey orders.

4. If she were Cinderella,

a) she would take care of her shoes.

b) she would do magic

c) she would not attend the party.

5. If I were Roger,

a) I would play cricket.

b) I would start a tennis academy.

c) I would cancel my trip.

Try to write the first or the second part in the following sentences.

A. _________________________, I would buy chocolates.

B.__________________________, she would cook sweet dishes.

C. If I were a superhero, __________________________

D. If I were Mark Zuckerberg, __________________________

E. If she went into the space, __________________________

