इंग्रजी शिका : व्हॉट आर यू डुइंग

Observe the picture. Do the following activity.

Activity : Read the following sentences. The funny part in this activity is, only few sentences are correct and other sentences are wrong. Write all the correct sentences in your notebook. Find out wrong sentences, correct them and then write those correct sentences in your notebook.

Study the example.

Ex. The dog is playing with Sakshi It is a wrong sentence. The correct sentence is ‘The dog is playing with Namita.’

Sentences

1) Vedant is sitting between Abhi and Teena.

2) Teena is playing the piano.

3) Parth is studying a butterfly in the grass.

4) Namita is painting a picture.

5) Vedant is dancing with his friends.

6) Reena is sitting between Pooja and Sakshi.

7) Sakshi is sitting under a tree. 8) Teena is standing.

9) Reena is listening to music with her friends.

10) Namita is playing with a cat.

आता आपल्या आजूबाजूला पाहा. कोण कोण दिसत आहे? ते काय कृती करत आहेत, ते पाहा. याच प्रकारची वाक्ये लिहिण्याचा प्रयत्न करा.

Ex. I am reading eSakal Newspaper. My brother is attending a lecture online. My mother is reading a novel. My friends are busy. They are chatting with their friends. Our cat is black. It is drinking milk. We all are sitting in a hall.

What are you doing?

Write down.