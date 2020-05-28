इंग्रजी शिका : निरीक्षणातून आकलन

ACTIVITY

It is an interesting activity. There are two pictures. Observe them carefully. Complete the following sentences. Use the words, parts of sentences given in the bracket. Study the example.

(taking a selfie, clicking photographs, eating ice-cream, swimming in the pond, carrying a baby on his shoulder, giving information to the visitors, eating leaves using the long neck, standing alone quietly, sitting on a rock, playing on the branches of the tree, listening to the guide, carrying tickets, swimming in the pond, standing in the water, enjoying, carrying a balloon)

Ex. The boy was eating ice-cream.

1. The small girl was .......................................................................

2. A group of visitor was ................................................................

3. The family of three members was .............................................

4. The man was ..............................................................................

5. The crocodiles were ...................................................................

6. The elephant was .......................................................................

7. The giraffe was ...........................................................................

8. The monkeys were......................................................................

9. Few visitors were .......................................................................

10. Few birds were ........................................................................

11. The guide was .......................................................................…

12. The lion and the lioness were .................................................

13. A young lady was ......................................................................

14. Everybody was .........................................................................

आता खालील वाक्ये पूर्ण करा

1. When I got up yesterday,

my mother ..........................

2. When I came home last night, my brother ..........................

3. When my friend called me in the morning, I ..........................

4. When she saw the puppies, they ..........................

5. Vinod clicked my photo but I was not ready. I was ..........................