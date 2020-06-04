इंग्रजी शिका : Memory Game

entertainment Today we are going to play a memory game. There is a list of three forms of verbs.

Read the forms of verbs. Learn them. Try to memorize them. When you feel you learnt them all, hide the list with a piece of paper. Try to write the list again in your notebook. There is a word-search. It will help you. Use it. Find the different forms and complete your list. Record the time. Do again and again. Keep a note of your record. Note your best time. Challenge your friend, sibling or family members to break your record. Let’s see who gives the best time in your family or in your group.