इंग्रजी शिका : Past in the Past

Some constructions in English languages need to be practised again and again. Even few tenses are tricky. We often get confused while using them in our everyday language. Today we are going to revise the same pattern that we had learnt in the last week. Try to do the following activity.
Some constructions in English languages need to be practised again and again. Even few tenses are tricky. We often get confused while using them in our everyday language. Today we are going to revise the same pattern that we had learnt in the last week. Try to do the following activity.
- ताज्या बातम्यांसाठी डाऊनलोड करा ई-सकाळचे ऍप
- पुण्याच्या बातम्या वाचण्यासाठी येथे ► क्लिक करा
There are some sentences given below. You have to choose the correct half part from the box given below and complete the sentences. Study the first sentence. It is an example for you.
The birthday-boy had already cut the cake, he had forgotten his important documents, Bheem had already slept in his bedroom, my mother had already washed her hands, the doctor had discharged him, he had reached Vishalgad safely, the plane had left, his wife had completed cooking, the students had already taken their seats, She had never seen such beautiful flowers
Complete the following sentences.
Now use the same pattern and write atleast ten sentences.