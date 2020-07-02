इंग्रजी शिका : Past in the Past

Some constructions in English languages need to be practised again and again. Even few tenses are tricky. We often get confused while using them in our everyday language. Today we are going to revise the same pattern that we had learnt in the last week. Try to do the following activity.

There are some sentences given below. You have to choose the correct half part from the box given below and complete the sentences. Study the first sentence. It is an example for you.

The birthday-boy had already cut the cake, he had forgotten his important documents, Bheem had already slept in his bedroom, my mother had already washed her hands, the doctor had discharged him, he had reached Vishalgad safely, the plane had left, his wife had completed cooking, the students had already taken their seats, She had never seen such beautiful flowers

Complete the following sentences.

Ex. We went to tell her to wash her hands but my mother had already washed her hands.

Leena was very happy in the garden because ……………………

Aditya’s friend reached in the party but ……………………

When the chief guest entered the hall ……………………

Raju came back to his office hurriedly because …………………

Mr. Sharma reached with dinner packets but …………………

Mother wanted to tell him the story but …………………

We reached the airport just ten minutes late but ……………

The relatives could not meet the patient because ………………

Before the soldiers of Siddi Johar open the battle with Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, ……………………

Now use the same pattern and write atleast ten sentences.