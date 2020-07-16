इंग्रजी शिका : PATHFINDER 1

Dear friends, there is one new activity for you today. There are 9 boxes. There are 9 sentences. Let’s arrange them and draw arrows. The arrows will show the correct path. Use pencil in the beginning. Once you get correct answer, you can use pen to darken the arrows. First arrow has been given to you. Write down the sentences in your notebook in correct order. This is the first activity of this kind. It is very easy if you read the sentences carefully. Let’s see how many of you find correct order. Share your answer with your friends. We will share the correct answer in the next article.

Edited By - Prashant Patil