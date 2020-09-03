इंग्रजी शिका : Questions, Questions Everywhere!

Dear friends, we have learnt how to frame questions. You must have practised them as well. Framing WH questions might have become quite easy for you now. It’s time to evaluate. Let us take a small test. Don’t worry. It will be one of the easiest tests you have ever come across. Easy because answers will be around. Simply find the perfect answer for your question. In short, the activity is like this. There are few questions in the first box. There are answers in the second box. There is a circle given near each question. It has an alphabet in it. Write the alphabet of the question in the circle of its answer. Study the example. Do pencil-work first.

BOX 1

A) Example : What is your hobby?

B) When does Amir go to his shop?

C) Why did Raja shout?

D) Where does Ajay work? Which car did Ganesh want?

E) Blue or red?

F) How many bottles of water did Santosh drink?

G) Who solved all the tests?

H) How much powder did he use?

I) How much oil do we need to fry chips?

J) How did Mohan answer?

K) What does Sandip like to do?

L) How long does Bharat talk on phone?

M) Why do you like Vinod?

N) What does the queen like?

O) How many degrees does Yogesh have?

P) When did Gandhiji start the march?

Q) Whose cap is this?

R) Where does Amod spend his holidays?

S) How long do you read every day?

T) How were the peanuts?

U) How far is the earth from the moon?

BOX 2

He shouted because he saw an elephant.

He drank 2 bottles.

He never talks more than 40 seconds.

I read at least for one hour.

He answered confidently.

He used plenty of powder.

The queen likes to be in the farm.

We need very little oil for it.

I like him because he is vey creative.

He spends his holidays in Ooty.

The distance is 384,400 km.

He started the march on 12 March, 1930.

It is captain’s cap.

They were soft and tasty.

He likes to talk to friends and inspire them.

He works in a hospital.

Laxman solved all the tests.

He has 12 degrees.

He goes to his shop at 10 am.

Ganesh wanted red car.

Example : I love trekking....

