इंग्रजी शिका : Let's guess it correctly!

Dear friends,

when we learn a new language, we need a lot of practice for getting perfection. Perfection gives confidence. Confidence adds liveliness and warmth in communication. Good communications make good relationships.

We have already discussed about the importance of questions in any conversation. They cover the bigger part of the conversation. We are almost done with questions. Learning new things should be easy and should be done with calculated speed. Similarly, checking the new learning should also be done carefully. Otherwise it may lead the learner towards the wrong direction. Our evaluation of questioning skill is following all these principles.

We have learnt simple questions in the beginning. We even enjoyed some activities with reasonable challenges. Let us go for a bit advanced activity. In the previous activities, there were answers scattered nearby the question itself. Today we will enjoy the activity without any key word. As usual, it can be done in few minutes. There are some questions without question-words. There are some short answers given in front of each question. Read the answer and guess the Wh words (Question-words). Complete the questions. Study the example. Use pencil, if you are not sure. Cross-check your answers with your friends.

Edited By - Prashant Patil