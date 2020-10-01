इंग्रजी शिका : Can we Predict?

Many times, we plan future activities. It is rightly said that, the most reliable way to predict the future is to create it. And if we need to achieve what we wish, we should plan. The planning should be timebound. It should be strictly followed. At every step, there should be some time-checks. When we plan some trips, treks, journeys, even our educational journeys, we must write down the process. The following activity will help you in writing about your progress.

Read the following sentences. They are incomplete. Complete them with meaningful sentences. Study the example.

Example

I am going to watch a movie Enola from 9pm to 11pm tonight. So at 10 pm I will be watching it.

Now try to complete the following sentences. Use the underlined actions in the next part of the sentences.

1. I have decided to complete two years of course in animation from this year. So the next year ___________________________________________________

2. I am going to Satara by car. I will drive the car. The journey is of two hours. Don’t call for the next two hours because ___________________________________________________



3. He is reading a book. It will take one hour to complete it. He has just started reading it. Let us not disturb him because ___________________________________________________

4. You know she exercises between 7 to 9. It is 8 pm now. She will not receive your call. ___________________________________________________

5. He enjoys IPL matches. His favourite team CSK is going to play against KKR tonight. He will not entertain anyone today because __________________________________________________



6. He takes online classes in the afternoon. It is 2 pm Don’t visit him. He ___________________________________________________

7. You want his laptop in the morning but he uses it every morning. He will not be able to give you because ___________________________________________________

So, friends, write down your plans so that you will achieve your goals. Write down what you will be doing in the afternoon, what you will be doing in the next week, in the coming month or in the next year.

Edited By - Prashant Patil