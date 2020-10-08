इंग्रजी शिका : LET'S RECALL....

Hello friends,

Many times, we get confused in writing sentences about past events. There can be reasons like impact of mother tongue, confusing structures, etc. Let us see the following sentences carefully.

- ताज्या बातम्यांसाठी डाऊनलोड करा ई-सकाळचे ऍप

- पुण्याच्या बातम्या वाचण्यासाठी येथे ► क्लिक करा

a) Naresh was reading a book,

when his father reached home at 8 pm.

b) Radha had been dancing for two hours,

before she stopped for a break 9 am.

In the above sentences, we tend to use - Radha was dancing instead of Radha had been dancing. But we must not. There is a big difference between these two sentences. The first sentence tells what was going on at that exact time (8 pm). On the other hand, the second sentence informs us, rather tells us specifically, what had been going on over a period of time before Radha stopped for a break at 9 am.

Let’s do one activity. There are two boxes. In the first box the actions, that had been going on over a period of time, are given. Their perfect matches are given in the second box. Match the correct pairs and complete the activity. Write full sentences in your notebook.

Edited By - Prashant Patil