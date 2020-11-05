इंग्रजी शिका : What would have happened?

In English there is one expression – ‘Let bygones be bygones.’ It means, forget the past events, past incidents.

In Hindi, they say, ‘जो हो गया सो हो गया, अब रोने से क्या फायदा!’ आणि मराठीमध्ये सुद्धा याच अर्थाची एक म्हण आहे, ‘झालं गेलं गंगेला मिळालं.’

In short, the bad memories, incidents, acts, behaviours, etc should be forgotten and forgiven, if possible. By the way, some of the memories are good. They can be unforgettable. We do talk about past events every now and then. Even though, they can not be changed, we keep on discussing about them.

Today we are going to talk about such expressions.

Read the following sentences carefully.

If George had studied harder, he would have got good marks.

If Julie had arrived earlier, she could have spoken with her boss.

In the first sentence, the situation is like this - George did not study hard. He did not get good marks. The examination is over. The result cannot be changed. The speaker simply wants to tell the other possible result.

There is almost the same situation in the second sentence. Julie arrived late. She could not talk with her boss. The speaker tells what could have happened if she had arrived earlier.

Let us do a new activity today.

There are some sentences given to you below. They are like the sentences we have studied above. There is a small challenge. The sentences are not in a correct order. Arrange the words correctly and write them in the same box. Study the example.

Edited By - Prashant Patil