इंग्रजी शिका : Possibility

In couple of ourprevious articles, we have discussed the basic usages of can, could, must and should. Dear friends, one thing is very important to know about these words. They mean different in different situations. They are called Modal Auxiliary words. These words don’t have one fixed meaning. One word has different meaning in different sentences. For example, read the following pair of sentences.

We must carry our license while driving.

He is not answering any calls, he must be busy.

In the first sentence, MUST, shows Compulsion or Obligation.

In the second sentence, the same word shows Possibility.

Today we are going to discuss about some words that help us to express possibility.

Read the following sentences carefully. Underlined words in the following sentences express possibility. Try to write more sentences using the following sentences.

It is very hot today. It may rain.

He was sick yesterday. He might not come today.

It can be your lucky day.

The boss could be close to us, so don’t act up.

He must be a VIP.

Let’s study the above sentences. We have already learnt different uses of some of these words.

In the first two sentences the words may, might express possibility. (Might is used to show less possibility.)

In the third and fourth sentences, the words can and could are used for the same. By the way, we have already learnt that the words can, could are also used to show abilities respectively in the present, and in the past.

In the last sentence, the word must show possibility.

Let us do one activity. Read the following sentencesand use (may, might, can, could, must) to express possibility. Write the answers in your notebook. You can write more than one sentences. Study the example.

There is a possibility of his promotion. (Ans- He may get promotion. Or, He can be promoted.)

It is possible that they say no to our proposal.

Where is Indrayani? The light in the kitchen is on.

The captain seems in the form. There is chance of our winning.

Her phone is switched off. Actually, she sleeps at this time of the day.

Edited By - Prashant Patil