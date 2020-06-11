Mathematics and Statistics Review of revised syllabus of Commerce

11th STD syllabus is revised in the yr. 2019-2020 and 12th STD in the yr. 2020-2021. Mathematics and Statistics is one of the important subjects from commerce stream. As we know that the change is required for growth of the subject and the emerging needs of society. The present revised syllabus has been designed, in order to relate mathematics to real life situations. Also it enables student to think logically, consistently and rationally.

Commerce mathematics and statistics is divided in two parts. Part I deals with the pure mathematics which include topics as Logic, Matrices, Differention, Integration and newly added Differential equation and Applications. Part II deals with the application based topics such as Commercial Arithmetic, Statistics and Management mathematics.

This time textbook is presented in an innovative manner with newly introduced features. As a part of the student –centric approach, the textbook is multicolored, punctuated with emoji’s such as Let’s Recall, Let’s Think, Let’s Study, Let’s Construct, Let’s Discuss, Let’s Derive etc. Also every chapter contains graphs, tables and charts to visualize easily.

At the end of every topic comprehensive exercise is included, also activities are given to motivate students to think in a creative way. Sufficient solved examples are added. Above all Teachers are expected to incorporate these in their teaching. For example, the question included in the emoji ‘can you recall ‘are meant to revive student’s prior knowledge relevant to the new topic to be opened.

As a teacher I feel that all above things make the textbook more reader friendly. Student needs to understand the concept thoroughly because in a new paper pattern they are going to opt multiple choice questions. One important thing students have to understand that from now onwards they will write answers of section I and Section II in the same answer book. Students have to do more practice of exercises. They can take the help of solved examples. Especially for section II students should learn formulae wholeheartedly, it will help them while solving question paper.

Keeping all these things in mind the present revised syllabus has been designed to fill the gap between former and current scenario. Also this syllabus will help the student go either for higher academic education in mathematics or for professional courses like BBA, MBA. Study of current syllabus will definitely help the student for the preparation of the professional exams in commerce field. Present syllabus fulfills the expectations of all types of students.

Overall it is for betterment of all aspects of student in the field of Mathematics and Statistics at 12th STD level.

- Aparna Vidhate, BMCC, Pune.