इंग्रजी शिका  :  PATHFINDER 2

Dear friends, thank you for the huge response to the previous activity. Many readers found the correct path last time. Just confirm your answer. The correct order is 1, 4, 2. 6., 3, 5, 7,8, 9. I am sure you have done the additional task also. The task was to write routine of your family members. Anyways, here we have another task of same kind with a small difference.

If you read the sentences carefully, you can find the difference as well. Let me explain the activity for new readers. There are 9 boxes. There are 9 sentences. Arrange them in correct sequence. Draw arrows correctly. The arrows will show the correct path. Use pencil in the beginning. Once you get correct answer, you can use pen to darken the arrows. First arrow has been given to you. Write down the sentences in your notebook in correct order. Let’s see how many of you find correct order. Share your answer with your friends. We will share the correct answer in the next article.