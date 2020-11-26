इंग्रजी शिका : I Could

In the previous article, we learnt how to tell the things that we are able to do. We learnt using CAN in the sentences. For ex. I can drive a car.

In our life, we learn many new things. In the past, the same things were not possible for us. Today we are going to learn how to frame such sentences. To show our Abilities in the Past, we use the word COULD.

Read the following sentences.

I could swim for two hours when I was in Tenth Std.

He could lift 100 Kgs when he was young.

Lalit could not speak properly when he was a child.

In the above sentences, the word COULD is used to show the ability in the past. The first two sentences show what was possible in the past. The third sentence shows that Lalit was unable to speak when he was a child.

Let’s do one activity. Do this activity in your notebook. Read the options given to you in the bracket. Bifurcate them. Write the things in the first box that were possible for you when you were in school. Write the things in the second box that were not possible for you when you were in school. Study the example.

(drive a car, drive a bike, speak English fluently, ride a cycle, use computer, run very fast, play online games, travel alone, fly kites, draw beautiful pictures, ride a horse, write neatly)

When I was in school,

Ex. I could ride a cycle.

Ex. I could not speak English fluently.

Let’s do one more activity.

Fill in the blanks using can / cannot/ could/ could not and complete the sentences.

I _______ install antivirus till the last month but now I _______ do it. Thanks to my friend who taught me.

Vivek _______ play the guitar now.

He _______ play it until he joined the class.

My grandfather _______drive a car but because of

his weak eyesight he _______ drive it anymore.

Likhit _______cook before lockdown.

Now he is a good cook. He _______cook many dishes.

Edited By - Prashant Patil