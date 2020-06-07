Vocational Electronics (C2) Tricks and Tips How to study? Here is Solution

Dear students, welcome here. Today let us learn about the Vocational Electronics paper. Firstly let me tell you that there are two papers in this subject. Paper 1 and paper 2. Subject code is C2. This total paper consists of 200 marks, including both the paper 1 and paper 2. Each paper consists of 50 marks of theory and 50 marks of practical exam. Time duration of theory and practical exam is 3 hours, each for theory and practical. (For each paper 1 & paper 2 respectively)

The title of paper 1 is " Applied Electronics". The title of paper 2 is " Digital Electronics"

There are 6 chapters in paper 1 and 7 chapters in paper 2.

In paper 1, there is only one chapter carrying highest weightage (25%) in board exam, namely operational amplifiers. In this chapter all the basics of Operational amplifiers are covered along with their characteristics, and various linear and non-linear applications of OP AMP.

In paper 2, there are two chapters which carry highest weightage of marks (20%) in board exam. They are (1) The chapter on combinational circuits covering Multiplexers, Demultiplexers, Encoders and Decoders: Basics as well as applications (2) The chapter on Sequential Circuits covering Flip-flops, Counters and Shift registers : Basics as well as applications.

In paper 1, there is a chapter on Instruments, having 15% weightage, covering 3 important and essential instruments often used in electronics lab namely, CRO, Function Generator (also known as signal generator) and Digital Multimeter (DMM).

In paper 2, there are two chapters carrying 15% weightage.

They are:

(1) Number Systems, Codes and Binary arithmetic. This chapter covers various number systems such as Decimal, Binary and Hexadecimal with respect to radix, representation of numbers, positional weighting of digits and inter-conversions of numbers among the systems. Also it covers various codes such as BCD, ASCII and EBCDIC codes. It also enables the student to carry out binary additions and subtractions using 1's and 2's complement arithmetic.

(2) Logic gates. This is one of the basic and fundamental chapter which covers all the basics related to digital electronics. This is one of the foundational chapter of digital electronics. This covers the concepts of logic gate, truth table, Boolean equation, Boolean variable, Boolean algebra, Basic and derived logic gates with respect to their symbols, Boolean equations, truth tables and detailed working . Also it covers the universal gates and their utilization. It also covers the topic of implementation of logic gates in realizing the Boolean equations and also how to implement these gates to develop an electronic system in solving day to day life problems. It also covers the concepts of Half adder and full adder circuits and their implementation. Also a detailed study of EX-OR gates is also covered in this chapter.

Then in paper 1, there are two chapters carrying 20% weightage in board exam.

They are :

(1) Power supplies : This chapter covers need, basic block diagram, various rectifiers, filters used in the power supplies, Concept of regulation, types of regulation, designing of simple regulators, 3-terminal IC regulators, positive and negative regulators,Concept of SMPS.

(2) Modern Electronic Communication: This chapter covers the basic elements of communication system, various types of communication systems, Electronic Spectrum, Concept of bandwidth, Various types of modulations with respect to need and types and uses of each type. Types of communication satellites, a complete overview of satellite communication, concept of digital communication, Introduction to modems, Introduction to computer networks, Fiber optic communication system in detail, concept of Facsimile communication system, RADAR and Cellular radio communication system.

This is the most important chapter, whose contents are also included in the 12th Physics syllabus. So vocational electronic science students will find no difficulty in dealing with these topics in Physics.

In paper 2, there is a chapter carrying 12% weightage in board exam namely, Analog to Digital Converters (A/D & D/A) This chapter covers all the basics needed for a student to build a prototype of an electronic circuit implementing some of it’s own ideas.

There are two more chapters in paper 1, each one of which carries 10% weightage in board exam.

(1) Transducers: This chapter introduces the idea of what is a transducer and various types and classification of the transducers. This chapter also make the student eligible to select a suitable transducer for a particular application. Also construction, principle and working of some transducers are also discussed in detail.

(2) Study of integrated circuits:This chapter gives complete technical details about some integrated circuits which are commonly used in various electronic circuits, quite often, such as IC741,LM317and IC555. All technical details along with some important applications are also dealt with.

Paper 2 covers another important chapter carrying 10% weightage of marks in board exam , namely, Logic Families and IC specifications. After studying these, student will get a detailed knowledge about various IC packages available in the market and the characteristics of each IC.

Also this makes the student enable to read, understand and interpret the data-sheets of various ICs available in the market.

Also, since today’s era is a computer era. So paper 2, includes another chapter having 8% weightage in board exam, viz. Computer Fundamentals. This chapter covers what is the concept of computer, what are the capabilities and limitations of a computer. It also covers various input and output devices used and available for various purposes with computer. Also it educates the student about how to understand the configuration of a PC, or laptop or desktop machine and various hardware and software components used in it. It also tells the student about how to utilize intelligently the PC owned by him/her.

The reason for detailing the contents of this course rigorously, is that, often this course is always taken for granted by the students and parents , and often , being one of the optional course,is not given proper attention to it,while studying for board exam.

Let me compare the potential in this course with respect to the other compulsory courses offered to Science students at +2 level.

(1) While taking admission to engineering courses, on the basis of CET exam, often the PCM group marks are taken into consideration for applying the merit. But in case of most of the students, chemistry subject marks , makes their total down. In such cases, this subject comes to a great help for the student. If PCM total is not very good and if a student has opted this bifocal course, then instead of chemistry subject, bifocal subject marks will be counted and the PCM score of the student will get boosted.

(2) As compared with Physics, Mathematics and Chemistry, the practicals of this bifocal subject are of 100 marks and not of 20 or 30 marks.

(3) One can obtain 100/100 marks in practical examinations of bifocal subject very easily and comfortably, by studying intelligently and efficiently,for less number of hours ,as compared to the hours of study needed to score 20/20 or 30/30 in other compulsory subject. (How to achieve this ?I will be covering next in this article)

(4) Many topics covered in Vocational Electronics (C2) subject are directly included in Physics and Mathematics also. Hence students will have an additional advantage of practicing these topics in more details and scoring good marks in these topics in those subjects also.

(5) Number of chapters to be studied in this bifocal course are also very as compared with the number of topics to be studied for Physics, Chemistry or Mathematics.

(6) The syllabus of Bifocal subjects is steady, stable since last 20 years. Paper pattern is also fixed. Not changing frequently. Hence a huge question bank is available for students to practice and get mastery in writing answers to the questions asked in the exam.

(7) Theory questions and numerical question types are also limited as compared with the subjects of Physics,Chemistry and Mathematics. So practicing these is not a big deal.

(8) The contents of the topics covered in Electronics are related to our day to day life situations or the instruments or gadgets we used in our day to day life. Hence,it becomes easier for students to visualize the concepts and see their practical implementation in our day to day life.

(9) This vocational electronics (C2) paper includes on Project work, which is mandatory for a student to complete. In this student has to implement his / her own idea and build a prototype of a working model showing the working of his/her own idea for the benefit of the society or for a fun or for doing some rigorous job. Here student will get an hands on practice of implementing the theoretical knowledge and convert it into a product. So in a way, student can start earning (if he/she wishes) directly after completing 12th with one of vocational subject. This was another main aim of this course and for this purpose it is named as “Bifocal”

(10) One last but not the least point about the course in Vocational Electronics (C2) is that, this is the subject which is to be “Learning by Doing” type course. Other compulsory subjects can be learned and mastered theoretically just by practicing and even sometimes without understanding, just by mastering the art of writing the answers of questions asked in question papers by studying the marking scheme. The other subjects do not provide any means to survive the student , if he/she fails in the exam, unless he reappear for the the same exam again and convert this failure in the success. Also only based on other subject , students will not be able to start earning, until he she completes his graduation (at least) or post graduation. This is not the case with the bifocal courses. Even if, student fail in its 12th exam, but if he/she had opted a bifocal course, then he/she will have an option to start earning or can be an entrepreneur.

Now , I will come to the main point, how to study intelligently and efficiently and earn excellent marks in bifocal subject, specifically , Vocational Electronics (C2).

(I) Be ready to keep a time slot of about half an hour daily for the preparation of Vocational Electronics (C2) subject.

(ii) Do attend all the lectures and practicals of the above said subject in your college regularly.

(iii) Complete the day to day homework given on or before due dates.

(iv) Complete your practical sheets on regular basis and get it checked and marked complete by your teachers on regular basis.

(v) Make a list of important formulae in each chapter. Total formulae counted together (For both paper 1 and 2) will be around 100,not more than that.

(vi) Make a list of important diagrams in each chapter along with their captions.

(vii) Understand clearly the difference between block diagram, circuit diagram, logic diagram

(viii) Practice drawing the correct diagram with correct labels and correct captions on daily basis.

(ix) Develop a habit of writing answers point wise. Don’t write an essay.

(x) Revise the list of important formulae, important diagrams along with labels and captions on daily, weakly, monthly and bi-monthly and term-basis.

(xi) Get your doubts cleared in time by concerning your teachers either personally or through the groups or by some other means.

(xii) Develop a habit of writing answers to the questions precisely and point-wise and get it checked by your teachers from time to time.

(xiii) Follow the instructions given by your college teachers strictly , word to word, without adding your own interpretations to it.

(xiv) Develop a habit of revising the contents of the topic before time of going to sleep. Ask your brain to recall the contents of the topics serially and sequentially. Train your brain to do this activity every night, before you go to sleep.

(xv) I am always following these steps regularly hence find no difficulty in learning and teaching variety of subjects, even at this age.

- Hemant Yashwant Satpute (Fergusson College Junior Wing Pune)