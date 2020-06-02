What's new in revised english syllabus of standard XII? Want to know more...

Hello students, We all know that Std. XII English syllabus (HSC Board) has been changed this year and this is the right time when we should understand the changed aspects of the same...

The new textbook of English tries to touch almost all aspects of language and literature. It introduces us to various Indian as well as British, American writers and their writing styles, even values which they inculcate and of course by which the HSC Board is trying to change students’ perception of life. Along with this, all necessary skills of English language - Listening, Reading, Speaking and writing….. are easily practised through the content in the textbook.

There are four parts in our textbook – Prose, poetry, Writing skills and Novels.

In case of prose, initially, you will have to understand the story by reading it for pleasure. Once you understand the summary and theme (what the writer wants to tell us through the story) half of the work is done.Then go through the prose again to find out difficult words and their meanings , then solve the questions given below the text related to language study.

In case of poetry, you have to read the poem twice as it’s a bit difficult part as compared to prose. Here you will have to understand meaning hidden between the lines. After reading poem, read the questions given below where you get more idea about the theme. Then try to write the paraphrase of the poem in short and of course in your own words.

Writing skill section is really helpful even in day to day life as now a days we use technology, we need to be brief and to the point which can be learnt through summary writing, virtual messages etc. Last year in std.XI , we have learnt e- mails, blog writing etc. ,all writing skills and grammar which we have learnt in std. XI are even helpful for std. XII board exam, Only textbook is different than that of std .XI.

Now the last part of our textbook is Novel section. Here you have to be more careful as you won’t get extract in the exam like you get in prose or poetry section. You have to study the novel section minutely for giving answers of various questions based on history of novels and also the three novels in the textbook.

Here, as history of novels, is compulsory for all exams, you can prepare notes in various forms like tree diagrams, web charts, point wise notes so that you can understand the whole content at a glance. And for other three novels, which are really interesting and change our perspective towards life, first read them for pleasure… you can find theme, synopsis, list of characters ready in the textbook. So things have become easy for you. Studying them for getting marks is necessary but more than that enjoying them as a form of literature is more important. So don’t miss that pleasure while studying this section.

The most important thing is I would like to appreciate your efforts to study since rely even during this difficult period of lockdown due to COVID 19. But children, no matter what the situation is, we teachers are also trying our level best to reach you in this situation. So take help of your teachers as well, while using the above tips. All the best to all of you

(Note : Writer is professer in Fergusson Junior College, Pune.)