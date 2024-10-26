Maharashtra Assembly Election

BJP Candidate List: भाजपची दुसरी यादी जाहीर; जतमध्ये गोपीचंद पडळकर, कसब्यातून कुणाला संधी?

संतोष कानडे
Maharashtra Assembly elections 2024: विधानसभा निवडणुकीसाठी भाजपने आपली दुसरी यादी जाहीर केली आहे. २२ उमेदवारांच्या या यादीमध्ये पुण्यातल्या कसबा मतदारसंघातून हेमंत रासने यांना संधी दिली आहे. तर जत विधानसभा मतदारसंघातून गोपीचंद पडळकर यांना उमेदवारी देण्यात आलेली आहे.

Attachment
PDF
PRESS RELEASE--2nd list of BJP candidate for Maharashtra Lgislative Assembly Election 2024 on 26.10.2024.pdf
Bjp
maharashtra assembly
gopichand padalakar

