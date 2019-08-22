PrayForTheAmazon अॅमेझॉन खोऱ्यातील जंगलात आगीचे थैमान

अॅमेझॉन : जगातील सर्वात मोठ्या अशा अॅमेझॉन खोऱ्यातील जंगलाला वणवा लागून वन्यजीव नष्ट होण्याचे प्रमाण वाढले आहे. पण यावेळी लागलेली आग ही सर्वात जास्त काळ लागलेली आग असून यामुळे मोठ्या प्रमाणात नुकसान झाल्याचे इन्स्टीट्युट ऑफ स्पेस रिसर्च (INPE)या संस्थेने सांगितले आहे.

ब्राझील सरकारने या वाढत्या आगीमुळे राज्यात सोमवारी (ता. 20) आणीबाणी जाहीर केली आहे. या खोऱ्यातील एका जंगलात लागलेली आग ही 15 ऑगस्टपासून लागली आहे. या आगीमुळे ब्राझीलमधील आजूबाजूच्या शहरांवर परिणाम होत असून दिवसाच्या उजेडातही रात्रीसारखा काळोख पसरला आहे.

Just a little alert to the world: the sky randomly turned dark today in São Paulo, and meteorologists believe it’s smoke from the fires burning thousands of kilometers away, in Rondônia or Paraguay. Imagine how much has to be burning to create that much smoke. SOS pic.twitter.com/P1DrCzQO6x — Shannon Sims (@shannongsims) August 20, 2019

सध्या ब्राझीलमधील जंगलांमध्ये आगीने थैमान घातले आहे. 15 ऑगस्टपासून ब्राझीलमध्ये 9500हून जास्त वणवे पेटले आहेत आणि यातील सर्वाधिक वणवे हे अॅमेझॉन खोऱ्यातील जंगलामध्ये लागले आहेत. यंदाच्या वर्षांत ब्राझीलमध्ये 74,000 वणवे लागले आहेत आणि अजूनही वर्ष संपायला चार महिने बाकी आहेत.

आपल्या पृथ्वीवरील 20% ऑक्सिजन हा अॅमेझॉनच्या जंगलातून तयार होतो आणि सध्या हेच जंगल आगीच्या भक्षस्थानी आहे. साधारणात: अॅमेझॉनमधील उन्हाळा हा जुलै ते ऑक्टोबर या कालावधीमध्ये असतो. याचा कालावधीमध्ये सर्वाधिक वणवे लागण्याच्या घटना घडतात.

सध्या लागलेल्या आगीमुळे सर्व ब्राझीलवर दुष्परिणाम झाले आहेत. या आगीमुळे तयार झालेल्या काळ्या धुराचे लोट ब्राझीलच्या आजूबाजूच्या शहरांवरही पसरले आहेत. ब्राझीलपासून 3,200 किमी लांब असलेल्या साओ पॉलो या शहरामध्ये या धुराच्या लोटांमुळे सूर्यही झाकोळला गेला असून दिवसा रात्रीएवढा गडद अंधार परसला आहे.

आगीचे कारण-

जुलै ते ऑक्टोबर या कालावधीमध्ये अॅमेझॉनमध्ये उन्हाळा असतो. सप्टेंबरमध्ये सुरु होणारा पावसाळा हा नोव्हेंबरमध्ये संपूनही जातो त्यामुळेच शेती करण्यासाठी या भागातील लोकं जंगलतोड करतात. यामुळेच ही आग लागल्याचे म्हटले जात आहे.

सर्वाधिक फटका कोणाला?

सॅटेलाईट दृश्याप्रमाणे ब्राझीलमधील अॅमेझॉन, रॉण्डोनिया, पॅरा आणि मॅटो ग्रोसो या भागांमध्ये आगीचा सर्वाधिक फटका बसला आहे.

किती मोठी आहे आग?

अंतराळातूनही या आगाचा धूर दिसतो आहे. तर ब्राझीलपासून अनेक किमी दूर असलेल्या शहरांवरही दिवसा अंधार पसरला आहे.

अॅमेझॉनच्या खोऱ्यातील हे जंगल का आहे महत्त्वाचं?

- अॅमेझॉनला पृथ्वीची फुफ्फुस म्हणतात

- पृथ्वीवरील तब्बल 20% ऑक्सिजन इथे तयार होतो

- ग्लोबल वॉर्मिंग कमी करण्यासाठी अॅमेझॉनचा सर्वाधिक उपयोग होतो

- अॅमेझॉनचे जंगले हे पृथ्वीवरील सर्वांत मोठे जंगल आहे.

अॅमेझॉनमधील ही आग आटोक्यात यावी यासाठी जगभरातून प्रार्थना सुरू आहे. या साठी ट्विटरव #PrayForTheAmazon हा हॅशटॅगही ट्रेंडिंग आहे.

SAVE AMAZON RAINFOREST

SAVE EARTH SAVE ANIMALS

The amazon is responsible for 20% of the world’s OXYGEN

#PrayForTheAmazon #PrayforAmazonas pic.twitter.com/X6gNFxHyXF — lethuvan (@Thuvan1204) August 22, 2019

The Amazon rainforest provides us with 20% of the Earth’s oxygen. In the end, it doesn’t matter how successful you are. If the Earth dies, so do we. Wake up! #PrayForTheAmazon pic.twitter.com/dspL348x9k — Patrice Averilla (@avelovinit) August 22, 2019

#PrayForTheAmazon

If they realize that the Amazon has BURNED 16 DAYS burning and everyone is still calm?That place is like a lung for the world and nobody moves a finger to stop burning, there are different species of animals that lose their home, species of plants that are lost pic.twitter.com/D8oFpbMQHL — Ariadna Cabello (@CabelloAriadna) August 22, 2019

The Amazon Forest produces more than 80 percentage the world’s oxygen and is home to more than half of the world’s species of plants, animals and insects. It has been burning for 3 weeks and we have just found out about it! The lungs of the Earth are on fire. #PrayForTheAmazon pic.twitter.com/poiDERvq3D — Prakriti Arora (@TherealPrakriti) August 21, 2019