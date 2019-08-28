BoycottIndianProducts भारतीय उत्पादनांवर बंदी घाला; हॅशटॅग ट्रेंडिंग

पाकिस्तानच्या कुरापती भारताला काही नवीन नाहीत. कलम 370 रद्द केल्यापासून पाकिस्तानच्या कुरबुरी वाढल्या आहेत व भारताला कसे डिवचायचे याकडे ते लक्ष देत आहेत. पाकिस्तानचे पंतप्रधान इम्रान खान यांच्या पोकळ धमक्या, त्यानंतर पाकिस्तानने केलेली हवाई वाहतूकीचा हद्दबंदी आणि आता ट्विटरवर सध्या #BoycottIndianProducts हा हॅशटॅग ट्रेंडिंगमध्ये आहे.

या हॅशटॅगवरून भारतातील वस्तूवर बंदी घाला, भारतीय वस्तू वापरू नका अशा आशयाच्या पोस्ट व्हायरल होत आहेत. भारतीय वस्तूंसोबतच, भारतीय कलाकार, भारतीय खाद्यपदार्थ, भारतीय ठिकाणे यावर बंदी घाला अशा पोस्ट व्हायरल होत आहेत. व मेड इन पाकिस्तानचा नारा नेटकरी देताना दिसतायत.

I will request all Pakistanis please dnt use Indian actors n actress's pics for your dp.. #BoycottIndianProducts pic.twitter.com/ZHCfaGRORG

#BoycottIndianProducts As Pakistani, It is our responsibility to completely boycott of Indian products for expressing solidarity with our Kashmiri brothers pic.twitter.com/TJJgj8nipD

I humbly request you to make a firm pledge to boycott all Indian products. Get your friends and family to commit as well #BoycottIndianProducts pic.twitter.com/s8lJwwbz9J

Any Boycott is the best & most patriotic response by Pakistanis to BJP India’s human rights atrocities against the Muslims of Kashmir.

Be Pakistani.

Support Pakistani.

Made in Pakistan only should be the best course of action.#BoycottIndianProducts pic.twitter.com/6jZMjxFGRm

