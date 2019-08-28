BoycottIndianProducts भारतीय उत्पादनांवर बंदी घाला; हॅशटॅग ट्रेंडिंग

पाकिस्तानचे पंतप्रधान इम्रान खान यांच्या पोकळ धमक्या, त्यानंतर पाकिस्तानने केलेली हवाई वाहतूकीचा हद्दबंदी आणि आता ट्विटरवर सध्या #BoycottIndianProducts हा हॅशटॅग ट्रेंडिंगमध्ये आहे.
पाकिस्तानच्या कुरापती भारताला काही नवीन नाहीत. कलम 370 रद्द केल्यापासून पाकिस्तानच्या कुरबुरी वाढल्या आहेत व भारताला कसे डिवचायचे याकडे ते लक्ष देत आहेत. पाकिस्तानचे पंतप्रधान इम्रान खान यांच्या पोकळ धमक्या, त्यानंतर पाकिस्तानने केलेली हवाई वाहतूकीचा हद्दबंदी आणि आता ट्विटरवर सध्या #BoycottIndianProducts हा हॅशटॅग ट्रेंडिंगमध्ये आहे.
Come on Pakistan, #BoycottIndianProducts
List of Indian Entertainment TV channels
Big Magic
Colors Rishtey
Colors TV
Dangal TV
DD Bharati
DD National
Discovery Jeet
Sony Entertainment Television
Sony Sab
Sony Pal
Star Bharat
Star Plus
Star Utsav
Zee Anmol
Zee TV
— #TeamPakistanZindabad (@TeamPakZindabad) August 28, 2019
या हॅशटॅगवरून भारतातील वस्तूवर बंदी घाला, भारतीय वस्तू वापरू नका अशा आशयाच्या पोस्ट व्हायरल होत आहेत. भारतीय वस्तूंसोबतच, भारतीय कलाकार, भारतीय खाद्यपदार्थ, भारतीय ठिकाणे यावर बंदी घाला अशा पोस्ट व्हायरल होत आहेत. व मेड इन पाकिस्तानचा नारा नेटकरी देताना दिसतायत.
I will request all Pakistanis please dnt use Indian actors n actress's pics for your dp..#BoycottIndianProducts pic.twitter.com/ZHCfaGRORG
— Hazeefa Fatimah (@Hazeefafatimah) August 28, 2019
#BoycottIndianProducts
As Pakistani, It is our responsibility to completely boycott of Indian products for expressing solidarity with our Kashmiri brothers pic.twitter.com/TJJgj8nipD
— Sefi Raja (@92_Sefi) August 28, 2019
I humbly request you to make a firm pledge to boycott all Indian products. Get your friends and family to commit as well#BoycottIndianProducts pic.twitter.com/s8lJwwbz9J
— Muhammad Atif (@M_Atif_786) August 28, 2019
Any Boycott is the best & most patriotic response by Pakistanis to BJP India’s human rights atrocities against the Muslims of Kashmir.
Be Pakistani.
Support Pakistani.
Made in Pakistan only should be the best course of action.#BoycottIndianProducts pic.twitter.com/6jZMjxFGRm
— KHURRAM (@MahmoodK69) August 27, 2019
after abolishing article 370A , Modi met 23 leaders and their FM visited 37 countries to take confidence of different countries on kashmir issue.
while our stupid PM and FM just uploading tweets against india.
this is our diplomacy and "Selected" govt.#BoycottIndianProducts
— Muzzamil Khuwaja (@KhuwajaMax) August 27, 2019
When you use Pakistani products, the quality of our products will also be improved#BoycottIndianProducts pic.twitter.com/zaHd08qaCX
— Abdul Wajid AFR (@AbdulWajid_1) August 27, 2019
पण या हॅशटॅगमुळे पाकिस्तानच जास्त ट्रोल होताना दिसतंय. पंतप्रधान नरेंद्र मोदी आणि अमित शहा यांचे फोटो टाकून भारतीय नेटकऱ्यांनी पाकिस्तानलाच ट्रोल केले आहे. यामुळे पाकचे पंतप्रधान इम्रान खान आणि पाकिस्तानचे नेटकरीच ट्रोल होत आहेत.
Pakistan current situation world famous destination for international begging #BoycottIndianProducts pic.twitter.com/Ga7ApcSLkx
— samarth lavhate (@samarthlavhate1) August 28, 2019
We Indians right now #BoycottIndianProducts pic.twitter.com/riC2sWjXjD
— Abhimanyu Thakur (@iamabhimanyut) August 28, 2019
#BlockAirRoutesForIndia#BoycottIndianProducts #pakPoKPanic
Do you know what #imrankhanPTI sees every night in his dreams???
— KP (@CentreRight4) August 27, 2019