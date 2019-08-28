BoycottIndianProducts भारतीय उत्पादनांवर बंदी घाला; हॅशटॅग ट्रेंडिंग

  1. Home
टीम ईसकाळ
बुधवार, 28 ऑगस्ट 2019

पाकिस्तानचे पंतप्रधान इम्रान खान यांच्या पोकळ धमक्या, त्यानंतर पाकिस्तानने केलेली हवाई वाहतूकीचा हद्दबंदी आणि आता ट्विटरवर सध्या #BoycottIndianProducts हा हॅशटॅग ट्रेंडिंगमध्ये आहे. 

पाकिस्तानच्या कुरापती भारताला काही नवीन नाहीत. कलम 370 रद्द केल्यापासून पाकिस्तानच्या कुरबुरी वाढल्या आहेत व भारताला कसे डिवचायचे याकडे ते लक्ष देत आहेत. पाकिस्तानचे पंतप्रधान इम्रान खान यांच्या पोकळ धमक्या, त्यानंतर पाकिस्तानने केलेली हवाई वाहतूकीचा हद्दबंदी आणि आता ट्विटरवर सध्या #BoycottIndianProducts हा हॅशटॅग ट्रेंडिंगमध्ये आहे. 

या हॅशटॅगवरून भारतातील वस्तूवर बंदी घाला, भारतीय वस्तू वापरू नका अशा आशयाच्या पोस्ट व्हायरल होत आहेत. भारतीय वस्तूंसोबतच, भारतीय कलाकार, भारतीय खाद्यपदार्थ, भारतीय ठिकाणे यावर बंदी घाला अशा पोस्ट व्हायरल होत आहेत. व मेड इन पाकिस्तानचा नारा नेटकरी देताना दिसतायत.  

 

 

 

 

 

 

पण या हॅशटॅगमुळे पाकिस्तानच जास्त ट्रोल होताना दिसतंय. पंतप्रधान नरेंद्र मोदी आणि अमित शहा यांचे फोटो टाकून भारतीय नेटकऱ्यांनी पाकिस्तानलाच ट्रोल केले आहे. यामुळे पाकचे पंतप्रधान इम्रान खान आणि पाकिस्तानचे नेटकरीच ट्रोल होत आहेत. 

 

 

 


