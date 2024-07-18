ग्लोबल

Joe Biden: उमेदवार बदलण्याच्या चर्चा सुरु असतानाच बायडेन यांना कोरोनाची लागण; व्हाईट हाऊसने दिली माहिती

President joe Biden has tested positive for Covid: अध्यक्ष जो बायडेन यांना कोरोनाची लागण झाली असल्याने त्यांच्यासमोरील अडचणी वाढणार आहेत. व्हाईट हाऊसने यासंदर्भातील माहिती दिली आहे.
कार्तिक पुजारी

Joe Biden: अमेरिकेचे अध्यक्ष जो बायडेन यांना कोरोनाची लागण झाल्याचं समोर आलं आहे. अमेरिकेच्या अध्यक्षपदाच्या निवडणुका नोव्हेंबरमध्ये होत आहेत. त्यांच्यासमोर रिपब्लिकन पक्षाचे तगडे उमेदवार डोनाल्ड ट्रम्प आहेत. अशातच त्यांना कोरोनाची लागण झाली असल्याने त्यांच्यासमोरील अडचणी वाढणार आहेत. व्हाईट हाऊसने यासंदर्भातील माहिती दिली आहे.

