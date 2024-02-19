ग्लोबल

Alexei Navalny: अलेक्सी नवाल्नी यांचा मृतदेह सापडला; डोक्यावर अन् छातीवर आढळल्या जखमा!

रशियाचे अध्यक्ष व्लादिमीर पुतिन यांचे कट्टर विरोधक अलेक्सी नवाल्नी यांचा मृत्यू झाल्याचं समोर आल्याने खळबळ उडाली. (Vladimir Putin critic Alexei Navalny body was found)
कार्तिक पुजारी

नवी दिल्ली- रशियाचे अध्यक्ष व्लादिमीर पुतिन यांचे कट्टर विरोधक अलेक्सी नवाल्नी यांचा मृत्यू झाल्याचं समोर आल्याने खळबळ उडाली. नवाल्नी यांच्या मृत्यूच्या दोन दिवसानंतर त्यांचा मृतदेह एका हॉस्पिटलमध्ये आढळला आहे. धक्कादायक म्हणजे त्यांच्या शरीरावर जखमा झाल्याचं दिसून आलं आहे. एका रशियन वृत्तपत्राने अनामिक वैद्यकीय कर्मचाऱ्याच्या हवाल्याने ही माहिती दिली आहे. (Russian opposition leader and President Vladimir Putin critic Alexei Navalny body was found in a hospital)

