कोबी ब्रायंटच्या मृत्यूने ट्रम्प, ओबामांसह जगभरातील चाहते हळहळले

न्यूयॉर्क : एनबीए स्टार आणि अमेरिकेचा प्रसिद्ध बास्केटबॉलपटू कोबी ब्रायंट याचा त्याच्या 13 वर्षीय मुलीसह हेलिकॉप्टर दुर्घटनेत मृत्यू झाल्याने जगभरातून हळहळ व्यक्त करण्यात येत असून, त्याला अमेरिकेचे अध्यक्ष डोनाल्ड ट्रम्प, माजी अध्यक्ष बराक ओबामा यांच्यासह जगभरातून श्रद्धांजली वाहण्यात येत आहे.
Kobe Bryant, despite being one of the truly great basketball players of all time, was just getting started in life. He loved his family so much, and had such strong passion for the future. The loss of his beautiful daughter, Gianna, makes this moment even more devastating....
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 26, 2020
दक्षिण कॅलिफोर्नियातील कॅलाबसेस येथे ही हेलिकॉप्टर दुर्घटना घडली. या दुर्घटनेत कोबी ब्रायंट व त्याच्या मुलीसह अन्य तीन जणांचा मृत्यू झाला आहे. कोब हा मांबा अकादमीमध्ये सरावासाठी जात असताना ही दुर्घटना घडली. कोबी याच्यामागे पत्नी व नतालिया, बियांका आणि कापरी या अन्य तीन मुली आहेत. कोबी हा लॉस एन्जल्स लेकर्स या टीमकडून एनबीएमध्ये खेळत होता.
अमेरिकेचा बॉस्केटबॉलपटू कोबी ब्रायंटचा मुलीसह हेलिकॉप्टर दुर्घटनेत मृत्यू
Kobe was a legend on the court and just getting started in what would have been just as meaningful a second act. To lose Gianna is even more heartbreaking to us as parents. Michelle and I send love and prayers to Vanessa and the entire Bryant family on an unthinkable day.
— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) January 26, 2020
Rip legend. You will be missed. Prayers up to Kobe, his family, and his friends.
— Michael Jordan (@itsMichaelJ) January 26, 2020
— NBA (@NBA) January 26, 2020
Most people will remember Kobe as the magnificent athlete who inspired a whole generation of basketball players. But I will always remember him as a man who was much more than an athlete. pic.twitter.com/9EZuwk8wrV
— Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (@kaj33) January 26, 2020
My heart truly mourns over the news today. Kobe was a great mentor and friend to me. You and your daughter will live forever in our hearts. There are not enough words to express my deepest sympathies to the Bryants and every family suffering from this tragedy. RIP my friend pic.twitter.com/VRmgaOaITT
— Novak Djokovic (@DjokerNole) January 27, 2020
The game has lost a real champion. Our thoughts & prayers go out to the Bryant family & the families of those lost today. pic.twitter.com/LLLBMJCUUm
— USA Basketball (@usabasketball) January 26, 2020
Mamba Forever. pic.twitter.com/wIchSUwFM2
— Nike (@Nike) January 26, 2020
A very sad news to wake up Legend Kobe Bryant dies in California #RIPKobeByrant
— Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) January 27, 2020
Gone too soon. Rest in peace legend. #KobeBryant pic.twitter.com/zU1FZrXri8
— Jasprit Bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) January 27, 2020
Kobe Bryant was my first real introduction to the NBA. I was 13 living in Queens NYC, the same age as his sweet little girl, Gianna. He ignited my love for the sport, competition, and striving for excellence. He inspired an entire generation. His legacy is so much bigger than basketball. This heartbreaking accident also took the life of his young daughter, Gianna. I’m shook and so saddened. My heart goes out to Vanessa, Natalia, Bianka, and Capri Bryant. You are in my thoughts. Also sending my condolences to the loved ones of the other family and pilot in the accident. Being at tonight’s Grammys ceremony in his home at the Staples Center is going to be surreal. #RIP #KobeBryant #RIPMamba