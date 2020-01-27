  1. Home
कोबी ब्रायंटच्या मृत्यूने ट्रम्प, ओबामांसह जगभरातील चाहते हळहळले

वृत्तसंस्था
सोमवार, 27 जानेवारी 2020

दक्षिण कॅलिफोर्नियातील कॅलाबसेस येथे ही हेलिकॉप्टर दुर्घटना घडली. या दुर्घटनेत कोबी ब्रायंट व त्याच्या मुलीसह अन्य तीन जणांचा मृत्यू झाला आहे. कोब हा मांबा अकादमीमध्ये सरावासाठी जात असताना ही दुर्घटना घडली.

न्यूयॉर्क : एनबीए स्टार आणि अमेरिकेचा प्रसिद्ध बास्केटबॉलपटू कोबी ब्रायंट याचा त्याच्या 13 वर्षीय मुलीसह हेलिकॉप्टर दुर्घटनेत मृत्यू झाल्याने जगभरातून हळहळ व्यक्त करण्यात येत असून, त्याला अमेरिकेचे अध्यक्ष डोनाल्ड ट्रम्प, माजी अध्यक्ष बराक ओबामा यांच्यासह जगभरातून श्रद्धांजली वाहण्यात येत आहे.

दक्षिण कॅलिफोर्नियातील कॅलाबसेस येथे ही हेलिकॉप्टर दुर्घटना घडली. या दुर्घटनेत कोबी ब्रायंट व त्याच्या मुलीसह अन्य तीन जणांचा मृत्यू झाला आहे. कोब हा मांबा अकादमीमध्ये सरावासाठी जात असताना ही दुर्घटना घडली. कोबी याच्यामागे पत्नी व नतालिया, बियांका आणि कापरी या अन्य तीन मुली आहेत. कोबी हा लॉस एन्जल्स लेकर्स या टीमकडून एनबीएमध्ये खेळत होता.  

Kobe Bryant was my first real introduction to the NBA. I was 13 living in Queens NYC, the same age as his sweet little girl, Gianna. He ignited my love for the sport, competition, and striving for excellence. He inspired an entire generation. His legacy is so much bigger than basketball. This heartbreaking accident also took the life of his young daughter, Gianna. I’m shook and so saddened. My heart goes out to Vanessa, Natalia, Bianka, and Capri Bryant. You are in my thoughts. Also sending my condolences to the loved ones of the other family and pilot in the accident. Being at tonight’s Grammys ceremony in his home at the Staples Center is going to be surreal. #RIP #KobeBryant #RIPMamba

