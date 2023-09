Asian Games 2023 : आशियाई क्रीडा स्पर्धेत भारताचे उघडले खाते, नेमबाजी अन् रोईंगमध्ये जिंकले रौप्यपदक

"Taking aim and hitting the mark! 🎯🥈



Our incredible trio and #TOPSchemeAthletes @Ramita11789732 @GhoshMehuli and Ashi Chouksey in the 10m Air Rifle Women's team event secured a stellar 2️⃣ place with a score of 1886.0 🇮🇳🌟



Well done, Champs👍🏻#Cheer4India#Hallabol… pic.twitter.com/3ovelv1WXQ