Asian Games 2023 : भारताच्या खात्यात आणखी एक पदक, नेहा ठाकूरने नौकानयन स्पर्धेत जिंकले रौप्यपदक

🥈🌊 Sailing Success!



Neha Thakur, representing India in the Girl's Dinghy - ILCA 4 category, secured the SILVER MEDAL at the #AsianGames2022 after 11 races⛵



This is India's 1️⃣st medal in Sailing🤩👍



Her consistent performance throughout the competition has earned her a… pic.twitter.com/0ybargTEXI