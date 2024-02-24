क्रिकेट

Ind vs Eng 4th Test Day 2 Live : रवींद्र जडेजाची कमाल; एकाच षटकात इंग्लंडला दुहेरी धक्का

India vs England 4th Test Day 2 Live Scorecard Updates : भारत आणि इंग्लंड यांच्यातील चौथा कसोटी सामना आजपासून रांची येथे खेळला जात आहे. आज सामन्याचा दुसरा दिवस आहे.
Ind vs Eng 4th Test Day 2 Live : रवींद्र जडेजाची कमाल; एकाच षटकात इंग्लंडला दुहेरी धक्का 

Ind vs Eng 4th Test Day 2 Live : शेपूट वळवळलं...! रॉबिन्सनचे अर्धशतक; इंग्लंडची धावसंख्या 330 धावा पार

ऑली रॉबिन्सनने आपल्या कसोटी कारकिर्दीतील पहिले अर्धशतक झळकावले आहे. त्याचबरोबर जो रूटही मैदानावर आहे. या दोघांनी इंग्लंडला मजबूत स्थितीत आणले आहे. भारतीय संघाला ही भागीदारी लवकरात लवकर तोडावी लागणार आहे. दोघांमध्ये 80 हून अधिक धावांची भागीदारी झाली आहे.

India vs England 4th Test Day 1 Live Score : भारत आणि इंग्लंड यांच्यातील पाच कसोटी सामन्यांच्या मालिकेतील चौथा सामना रांचीत सुरू आहे. भारतीय संघ सध्या मालिकेत 2-1 ने आघाडीवर आहे. नाणेफेक जिंकून प्रथम फलंदाजी करताना इंग्लंडने पहिल्या डावात सात गडी गमावून 302 धावा केल्या. आज संघ त्याच्या पुढे खेळत आहे. जो रूटने शतक झळकावले असून तो फॉर्ममध्ये आहे. त्याचवेळी ओली रॉबिन्सनही त्याला चांगली साथ देत आहे.

