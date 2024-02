Umpires Call Controversy : अंपायर कॉल पुन्हा वादाच्या भोवऱ्यात! तरीही का नाहीत बदलले जात नियम? जाणून घ्या कारण

Some days ago, Ben Stokes had said that if the ball hits the stumps then it should be out no matter what umpires call is.



And today he himself was saved due to the umpire's call, so Stokes felt bad about this, and gave his wicket to Kuldeep Yadav.



What a man Ben Stokes 🫡 !! pic.twitter.com/OyMqaHDz6N