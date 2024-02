Ranji Trophy : मुंबईची पोरं म्हणजे राडा होणारच! 10-11 व्या क्रमांकाच्या फलंदाजांनी ठोकले शतक अन् रचला इतिहास

🪄 Tushar Deshpande (123) and Tanush Kotian (120*) became only the second No.10 & No.11 pair to score hundreds in first-class cricket.



Their last-wicket stand of 232 is just one short of the #RanjiTrophy record for the 10th wicket between Ajay Sharma and Maninder Singh



Stat:… pic.twitter.com/f4Hr1BURL2