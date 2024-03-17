क्रिकेट

Pakistan Team Coach : पाकिस्तान संघ आला रडकुंडी, मिळत नाही नवीन कोच; वॉटसन अन् 'या' दिग्गजाने नाकारली ऑफर

Pakistan Team Coach Latest Marathi News
Pakistan Team Coach Latest Marathi News
Kiran Mahanavar

ऑस्ट्रेलियाचा माजी अष्टपैलू खेळाडू शेन वॉटसन आणि वेस्ट इंडिजचा माजी कर्णधार डॅरेन सॅमी यांनी पाकिस्तानचे मुख्य प्रशिक्षक बनण्याची ऑफर नाकारली आहे. त्यामुळे पाकिस्तान क्रिकेट बोर्डाचा (PBB) परदेशी कोचचा शोध अजूनही पूर्ण झालेला नाही.

