SL vs AFG ODIs : संघाची घोषणा! कर्णधार पदावरून काढल्यानंतर संघातूनही हकालपट्टी

A 16-member squad with Kusal Mendis as Captain & Charith Asalanka as Vice Captain named for the ODI series against Afghanistan.#LKA #SriLanka #SLvAFG

Dasun Shanaka dropped & Chamika Karunaratne included, Wanindu Hasaranga back in the ODI squad following recovery from injuries. pic.twitter.com/ZmqmIllYtu