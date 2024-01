Harmanpreet Kaur : ऑस्ट्रेलियाविरूद्धच्या मालिकेत व्हाईट वॉश अन् हरमनच्या नावावर झाला अप्रिय विक्रम

Least runs scored by Indian captains in a bilateral ODI series (min 3 inns) :-



17 - Harmanpreet Kaur v AUS in this series

24 - Purnima Rau v ENG in 1995

25 - Mithali Raj v AUS in 2006

25 - Shikhar Dhawan v SA in 2022#INDvsAUS