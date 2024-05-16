क्रीडा

Sunil Chhetri : हा माझा अखेरचा सामना असेल... भारतीय फुटबॉल कर्णधार सुनील छेत्रीने अचानक घेतली निवृत्ती, भावुक Video केला शेअर

Sunil Chhetri Announced His Retirement : सुनील छेत्रीने त्याच्या सोशल मीडिया अकाउंटवर एका व्हिडिओद्वारे ही माहिती दिली आहे.
Kiran Mahanavar

Sunil Chhetri Announced His Retirement : भारतीय फुटबॉल संघाचा कर्णधार सुनील छेत्रीने आंतरराष्ट्रीय फुटबॉलमधून निवृत्ती जाहीर केली आहे. सुनील छेत्रीने त्याच्या सोशल मीडिया अकाउंटवर एका व्हिडिओद्वारे ही माहिती दिली आहे.

