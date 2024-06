Paris Olympics 2024 : किरण पहलची रेकॉर्ड ब्रेक कामगिरी; 400 मीटर धावण्याच्या स्पर्धेत मिळवला पॅरिस ऑलिम्पिक कोटा

Athletics, Interstates: WELL WELL! KIRAN PAHAL STUNS AGAIN.. SHE'S QUALIFIED FOR THE #Paris2024 OLYMPICS!!!



MAN OH MAN! THIS IS INSANELY GREAT RUNNING FROM THE HARYANA GIRL.. SHE BECOMES THE 2ND FASTEST INDIAN EVER WITH 50.92s..



Well done Kiran..



👏🇮🇳



PS: Fingers crossed🤞 pic.twitter.com/Tvjfc9HHFV