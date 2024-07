PV Sindhu : जगात भारी आपली पीव्ही सिंधू! मेडलच्या दिशेने पहिले पाऊल; Paris Olympicsमध्ये केली धमाकेदार सुरुवात

Super Sindhu works her magic as she opens her #Paris2024 campaign with a win over Maldives'🇲🇻 Fathimath Nabaaha Abdul Razzaq.



The star shuttler will next face Estonia’s🇪🇪 Kristin Kubba on July 31st!



Keep chanting #Cheer4Bharat, and let’s cheer for Sindhu. pic.twitter.com/Lamo0X38Wy