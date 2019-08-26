सिंधूचे यश खेळाडूंच्या पिढ्यांना प्रेरणा देईल : पंतप्रधान

बासेल (स्वित्झर्लंड) : पी. व्ही. सिंधूने आपण बहरात असलो की कोणीही आपल्याला रोखू शकत नाही, ना चिनी ना जपानी, हे दाखवून दिले. बॅडमिंटन रसिकांना दोन वर्षांपूर्वीच्या दोन तासांच्या अंतिम लढतीची आठवण होत असतानाच सिंधूने माजी जगज्जेती नाओमी ओकुहारास गुडघे टेकण्यास भाग पाडले. यामुळे 1997 पासूनची भारताची बॅडमिंटनमधील जागतिक विजेतेपदाची प्रतीक्षा संपुष्टात आली.

वर्ल्ड बॅडमिंटन चॅम्पियनशिप स्पर्धेचे विजेतेपद पटकाविल्यानंतर सिंधूवर देशभरातूनच नव्हे, तर जगभरातील बॅटमिंटन प्रेमींनी कौतुकाचा वर्षाव करण्यास सुरवात केली. पंतप्रधान नरेंद्र मोदींनीही ट्विटरवरून या यशाबद्दल सिंधूचे अभिनंदन केले. ''प्रतिभावान सिंधूने भारताला पुन्हा अभिमान वाटावा, अशी कामगिरी केली. बीडब्ल्यूएफ वर्ल्ड चॅम्पियनशिपमध्ये सुवर्ण जिंकल्याबद्दल तिचे अभिनंदन. सिंधूचे हे यश खेळाडूंच्या पिढ्यांना प्रेरणा देईल,'' अशा शब्दांत पंतप्रधान मोदींनी सिंधूच्या यशाचे कौतुक केले.

The stupendously talented @Pvsindhu1 makes India proud again! Congratulations to her for winning the Gold at the BWF World Championships. The passion and dedication with which she’s pursued badminton is inspiring. PV Sindhu’s success will inspire generations of players. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 25, 2019

पंतप्रधान मोदींप्रमाणेच केंद्रीय क्रीडामंत्री किरेन रिजिजू, मास्टर ब्लास्टर सचिन तेंडुलकर, वीरेंद्र सेहवाग, व्ही. व्ही. एस. लक्ष्मण, गौतम गंभीर, बॅडमिंटनपटू सायना नेहवाल, टेनिसपटू सानिया मिर्झा या क्रीडाविश्वातील अनेक मान्यवर खेळाडूंनीही सिंधूचे अभिनंदन केले आहे.

