  1. Home
  2. Krida
  3. PV Sindhus Success Will Inspire Generations Of Players Says PM Narendra Modi

सिंधूचे यश खेळाडूंच्या पिढ्यांना प्रेरणा देईल : पंतप्रधान

वृत्तसंस्था
12.43 AM

वर्ल्ड बॅडमिंटन चॅम्पियनशिप स्पर्धेचे विजेतेपद पटकाविल्यानंतर सिंधूवर देशभरातूनच नव्हे, तर जगभरातील बॅटमिंटन प्रेमींनी कौतुकाचा वर्षाव करण्यास सुरवात केली. पंतप्रधान नरेंद्र मोदींनीही ट्विटरवरून या यशाबद्दल सिंधूचे अभिनंदन केले.

बासेल (स्वित्झर्लंड) : पी. व्ही. सिंधूने आपण बहरात असलो की कोणीही आपल्याला रोखू शकत नाही, ना चिनी ना जपानी, हे दाखवून दिले. बॅडमिंटन रसिकांना दोन वर्षांपूर्वीच्या दोन तासांच्या अंतिम लढतीची आठवण होत असतानाच सिंधूने माजी जगज्जेती नाओमी ओकुहारास गुडघे टेकण्यास भाग पाडले. यामुळे 1997 पासूनची भारताची बॅडमिंटनमधील जागतिक विजेतेपदाची प्रतीक्षा संपुष्टात आली. 

वर्ल्ड बॅडमिंटन चॅम्पियनशिप स्पर्धेचे विजेतेपद पटकाविल्यानंतर सिंधूवर देशभरातूनच नव्हे, तर जगभरातील बॅटमिंटन प्रेमींनी कौतुकाचा वर्षाव करण्यास सुरवात केली. पंतप्रधान नरेंद्र मोदींनीही ट्विटरवरून या यशाबद्दल सिंधूचे अभिनंदन केले. ''प्रतिभावान सिंधूने भारताला पुन्हा अभिमान वाटावा, अशी कामगिरी केली. बीडब्ल्यूएफ वर्ल्ड चॅम्पियनशिपमध्ये सुवर्ण जिंकल्याबद्दल तिचे अभिनंदन. सिंधूचे हे यश खेळाडूंच्या पिढ्यांना प्रेरणा देईल,'' अशा शब्दांत पंतप्रधान मोदींनी सिंधूच्या यशाचे कौतुक केले. 

पंतप्रधान मोदींप्रमाणेच केंद्रीय क्रीडामंत्री किरेन रिजिजू, मास्टर ब्लास्टर सचिन तेंडुलकर, वीरेंद्र सेहवाग, व्ही. व्ही. एस. लक्ष्मण, गौतम गंभीर, बॅडमिंटनपटू सायना नेहवाल, टेनिसपटू सानिया मिर्झा या क्रीडाविश्वातील अनेक मान्यवर खेळाडूंनीही सिंधूचे अभिनंदन केले आहे. 


स्पष्ट, नेमक्या आणि विश्वासार्ह बातम्या वाचण्यासाठी 'सकाळ'चे मोबाईल अॅप डाऊनलोड करा
Web Title: PV Sindhus success will inspire generations of players says PM Narendra Modi

टॅग्स
भारत
क्रीडा
बॅडमिंटन
badminton
india
sports
gold medal
bwf
world
badminton
pv sindhu
narendra modi
twitter
kiren rijiju
sachin tendulkar
virender sehwag
saina nehwal
gautam gambhir
sania mirza
inspiration

संबंधित बातम्या


© Copyright Sakal Media Group - All Rights Reserved