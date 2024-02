Ind vs Eng Test : दुसऱ्या कसोटी सामन्याआधी टीम इंडियाला दुहेरी झटका! दोन दिग्गज खेळाडू मालिकेतून बाहेर

🚨 REPORTS 🚨



🔸Ravindra Jadeja is likely to be ruled out of the third Test

🔹KL Rahul set to make a return in the third Test

🔸Mohammed Shami set to be ruled out of the entire Test series against England#RavindraJadeja #Cricket #KLRahul #MohammedShami #INDvENG #Test… pic.twitter.com/G305ag1UOz