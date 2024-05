Satwiksairaj Rankireddy Chirag Shetty : सात्विक - चिराग जोडीनं थायलंड ओपनची गाठली फायनल

Brothers Of destruction and #TOPSchemeAthletes #SatChi reach MD Final



Update: #BWFThailandOpen2024 #Badminton 🏸



A dominating show by @satwiksairaj/@Shettychirag04 as they defeated Lu/Tang 21-11, 21-12 in the SF of #ThailandOpen to enter their

4⃣th final of the year 2024… pic.twitter.com/R2nvNuAbmK