  1. Home
  2. Krida
  3. Twitter Erupts As Steve Smith Scores Double Century In Ashes 2019

Ashes 2019 : बंदीनंतर तीन डावांत नंबर वन! हा स्मिथ वेडा आहे का?

वृत्तसंस्था
09.30 AM

इंग्लंडचा वेगवान गोलंदाज जोफ्रा आर्चरच्या तेजतर्रार बाउन्सर लागून जखमी झालेला स्मिथ म्हणजे केवळ जखमी झालेल्या वाघच होता जणू. तिसऱ्या सामन्याला मुकावे लागल्यावर चौथ्या सामन्यात त्याने दणक्यात पुनरागमन केले आणि सरळ द्विशतक ठोकले. 

मॅंचेस्टर : इंग्लंडचा वेगवान गोलंदाज जोफ्रा आर्चरच्या तेजतर्रार बाउन्सर लागून जखमी झालेला स्मिथ म्हणजे केवळ जखमी झालेल्या वाघच होता जणू. तिसऱ्या सामन्याला मुकावे लागल्यावर चौथ्या सामन्यात त्याने दणक्यात पुनरागमन केले आणि सरळ द्विशतक ठोकले. एक वर्षांची बंदी संपवून मैदानावर परतल्यावर त्याने केवळ तीन डावांमध्ये आयसीसी कसोटी क्रमवारीत अव्वल स्थान पटकाविले. 

सनसनाटी स्मिथचा डबल धमाका; आर्चरचा 'भोपळा' 
 

दुसऱ्या दिवशी कांगारूंनी 8 बाद 497 धावसंख्येवर डाव घोषित केला. स्मिथने मालिकेत 500 धावांचा टप्पाही पार केला. 310 चेंडूंत त्याने द्विशतक पूर्ण केले. त्यानंतर हवेत उडी घेत त्याने पंच मारला आणि जल्लोष केला. 191 धावांवर असताना त्याने जॅक लीचला वाईड लॉंगऑफला षटकार खेचला. 199 धावांवर असताना मग स्टुअर्ट ब्रॉडच्या चेंडूवर दोन धावा घेत त्याने द्विशतक पूर्ण केले. अखेर कर्णधार ज्यो रूटने बदली गोलंदाज म्हणून चेंडू हातात घेतला आणि स्मिथला बाद केले. रीव्हर्स स्वीपचा प्रयत्न स्मिथला भोवला. 

त्याने केलेल्या या द्विशतकाचे सर्व स्तरातून कौतुक केले जात आहे. सोशल मीडियावर सर्वत्र फक्त आणि फक्त स्मिथचा जयघोष सुरु आहे. सोशल मीडियावर त्याला 'Freak' म्हणजे ठार वेडा असे संबोधले जात आहे. 


स्पष्ट, नेमक्या आणि विश्वासार्ह बातम्या वाचण्यासाठी 'सकाळ'चे मोबाईल अॅप डाऊनलोड करा
Web Title: twitter erupts as steve smith scores double century in ashes 2019

टॅग्स
ऍशेस मालिका
स्टिव्ह स्मिथ
द्विशतक
double
शतक
century
मॅंचेस्टर
षटकार

संबंधित बातम्या


© Copyright Sakal Media Group - All Rights Reserved
footerlogo