Supriya Sule: 'मला मेसेज किंवा फोन करू नका'; सुप्रिया सुळे यांनी दिली महत्त्वाची माहिती

Supriya Sule: मविआत कोणता पक्ष किती जागा लढवणार? सुळेंनी दिली महत्त्वाची माहीती
मुंबई- राष्ट्रवादी काँग्रेसच्या नेत्या आणि खासदार सुप्रिया सुळे यांचा फोन हॅक करण्यात आला आहे. सुप्रिया सुळे यांनीच यासंदर्भातील माहिती दिली आहे. त्यांनी सोशल मीडिया प्लॅटफॉर्म 'एक्स' पोस्ट करून यांसदर्भातील माहिती दिली आहे.

सुप्रिया सुळे म्हणाल्यात की, 'माझा फोन आणि व्हॉटस्अप हॅक झाले आहे. कोणीही मला मेसेज किंवा फोन करून नये. याबाबत मी पोलीस तक्रार करत आहे. कृपया याची नोंद घ्यावी.'

