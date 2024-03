Unseasonal Rain Alert : पुढील ३-४ तास महत्वाचे! राज्यातील 'या' जिल्ह्यांना वादळी-वाऱ्यासह पावसाचा इशारा

Nowcast warning at 1500 hrs 1/03Thunderstorm with lightning & light to mod spells of rain with gusty winds reaching 30-40 kmph very likely to occur at isol places in districts of Dhule,Jalgaon,Nashik,Nandurbar during next 3-4 hours. Take precautions while moving out.

IMD MUMBAI pic.twitter.com/ApLYV4wrAu