Accident News: संभाजीनगर-जळगाव महामार्गावरती भीषण अपघात; वाहतुकीवर परिणाम, १० किलोमीटर पर्यंत वाहनांच्या लांबच लांब रांगा

Accident News: महामार्गावरील दोन्ही ट्रक बाजूला करण्याचं काम सुरू आहे. त्यानंतर वाहतूक सुरळीत होण्याची शक्यता आहे.
Accident News: छत्रपती संभाजीनगर आणि जळगाव महामार्गावरती साधारण १० किलोमीटर पर्यंत वाहनांच्या लांबच लांब रांगा लागल्या आहेत. या महामार्गावर दोन ट्रकचा भीषण अपघात झाल्यामुळे सध्या या महामार्गावरील वाहतूक सध्या ठप्प आहे. सिल्लोड तालूक्यातील निल्लोड फाट्याजवळ वाहतूक ठप्प झाली आहे. या मार्गावर मोठ्या प्रमाणावर वाहतूक कोंडी झाली आहे.

