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नियमित पीक कर्जफेड करणाऱ्या २३९४ शेतकऱ्यांना तीन टक्के व्याज सवलतीचे २७.९० लाख रुपये जमा चे

नियमित पीक कर्जफेड करणाऱ्या २३९४ शेतकऱ्यांना तीन टक्के व्याज सवलतीचे २७.९० लाख रुपये जमा चे
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२,३९४ शेतकऱ्यांना व्याज सवलत लोहगाव, ता. २२ (बातमीदार) : जिल्हा बँकेच्या लोहगाव व ढाकेफळ शाखांतर्गत येणाऱ्या सात विविध कार्यकारी सेवा सहकारी सोसायट्यांमधील २,३९४ नियमित कर्जदार शेतकऱ्यांच्या खात्यांवर केंद्र सरकारच्या तीन टक्के व्याज सवलत योजनेअंतर्गत एकूण २७ लाख ९० हजार रुपये जमा केले आहेत. ऐन दुष्काळी परिस्थितीत हा निधी मिळाल्याने शेतकऱ्यांना दिलासा मिळाला आहे. गेल्या तीन वर्षांपासून प्रलंबित असलेला हा निधी अखेर प्राप्त झाला. यामध्ये लोहगाव, मुलाणी वाडगाव, ब्रह्मगव्हाण आणि गाढेगाव या चार सोसायट्यांमधील १,४९१ सभासदांच्या खात्यांवर १७ लाख ३३ हजार १५० रुपये जमा झाले. तर ढाकेफळ आणि ७४ जळगाव ‘अ’ आणि ‘ब’ या सोसायट्यांमधील ९०३ सभासदांच्या खात्यांवर १० लाख ५७ हजार ४३ रुपये जमा करण्यात आले आहेत. तालुका लेखा व कर्ज अधिकारी मनोहर लिपाणे, राम भुमरे यांच्या मार्गदर्शनाखाली बँक शाखाधिकारी आणि सोसायटी सचिवांनी ही कार्यवाही पूर्ण केली. दरम्यान, केंद्र सरकारची सवलत मिळाली असली, तरी २०२३ पासून प्रलंबित असलेला डॉ. पंजाबराव देशमुख व्याज सवलत योजनेचा परतावाही तातडीने मिळावा, अशी मागणी शेतकऱ्यांनी केली आहे.

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