छत्रपती संभाजीनगर

चार लाख रुपये परत मागितल्याने तरुणावर चाकू हल्ला

चार लाख रुपये परत मागितल्याने तरुणावर चाकू हल्ला
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चार लाख रुपये परत मागितल्याने चाकू हल्ला -- छत्रपती संभाजीनगर, ता. १४ : टाऊन हॉल परिसरात हातउसने दिलेले चार लाख रुपये परत मागितल्याने एका तरुणावर चाकूने हल्ला झाला. ही घटना शनिवारी (ता. १२) रात्री घडली. हल्ल्यात मध्यस्थी करणाऱ्या मित्रालाही मारहाण करण्यात आली. याप्रकरणी शेख सोहेल शेख इसा व त्याच्या लहान भावाविरुद्ध बेगमपुरा पोलिस ठाण्यात गुन्हा नोंद झाला. पोलिसांनी दिलेल्या माहितीनुसार, अन्वर अकबर खान (वय ४२, रा. सर्वरा पार्क) यांनी वर्षभरापूर्वी सोहेलला चार लाख रुपये हातउसने दिले होते. पैसे परत करण्याची मुदत संपल्यानंतर खान शनिवारी रात्री टाऊन हॉल येथील चिकन शॉपवर पैसे मागण्यासाठी गेले. मात्र, सोहेलने पैसे देण्यास नकार दिल्याने दोघांत वाद झाला. त्यानंतर खान हे मित्र शेख रफिक शेख अमीर याच्यासोबत तक्रार देण्यासाठी निघाल्यावर सोहेल आणि त्याच्या भावाने त्यांना लाल मशिदीजवळ अडवले. ‘तक्रार केल्यास पैसे मिळणार नाहीत’, असे म्हणत सोहेलने चाकूने खान यांच्या डाव्या हातावर वार केले. मध्यस्थी करणाऱ्या रफिकलाही मारहाण करून कपाळावर दुखापत केली आणि जिवे मारण्याची धमकी दिली.

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