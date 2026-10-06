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मिटमिट्यात नवरात्रनिमितात धार्मिक कार्यक्रम

मिटमिट्यात नवरात्रनिमितात धार्मिक कार्यक्रम
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मिटमिट्यात नवरात्रीनिमितात धार्मिक कार्यक्रम मिटमिटा : येथील श्री सप्तशृंगी माता, श्री मच्छिंद्रनाथ मंदिरात ११ ते २० ऑक्टोबर दरम्यान नवरात्र महोत्सवाचे आयोजन करण्यात आले आहे. नऊ दिवसांत देवीच्या वेगवेगळ्या रूपांचे पूजन, नमन, स्तवन, आराधना व उपासना करण्यात येणार असून, पहाटे देवीचा अलंकारिक शृंगार केला जाईल. ११ ऑक्टोबरला विधिवत पूजा व घटस्थापनेसह भगवान बालाजीला अभिषेक करण्यात येईल. महोत्सवादरम्यान दुपारी १२ ते २ पर्यंत श्री दुर्गा सप्तशतीचा पाठ होईल. १२ ते १८ ऑक्टोबर दरम्यान दुपारी तीन ते सायंकाळी ७ पर्यंत संगीत देवी भागवत सप्ताह आयोजित केला आहे. १२ ला मंदिर परिसरात भागवत ग्रंथाची भव्य पालखी काढण्यात येईल. भागवतकार वसुंधरा पाठक या संगीत देवी भागवत सादर करणार आहेत. १५ ला ललिता पंचमीनिमित्त कुंकूमार्चन होणार असून, १९ ला महाष्टमीच्या दिवशी नवचंडी यज्ञ व होमचे आयोजन करण्यात आले आहे. दररोज संध्याकाळी ७ वाजता मान्यवरांच्या हस्ते महाआरती होईल. कार्यक्रमांचा लाभ घ्यावा, असे आवाहन श्री प्रतिष्ठान ट्रस्ट, स्वामी मच्छिंद्रनाथ मंदिर, मिटमिटाचे व्यवस्थापकीय विश्वस्त वेदांत रत्नपारखी यांनी केले आहे.

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