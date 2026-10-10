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उदगीरमध्ये भरदिवसा घरफोडी

उदगीरमध्ये भरदिवसा घरफोडी
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उदगीरमध्ये भरदिवसा घरफोडी -- विजयनगरातील घरातून तीन लाखांचे दागिने व रोकड लंपास -- उदगीर, ता. १० (बातमीदार) : शहरातील विजयनगर परिसरात भरदिवसा घरफोडी करून चोरट्याने सोन्याचे दागिने आणि रोख रकमेसह एकूण तीन लाख दोन हजार रुपयांचा ऐवज चोरून नेल्याची घटना उघडकीस आली. याप्रकरणी उदगीर ग्रामीण पोलिस ठाण्यात चोरट्यांविरुद्ध गुन्हा दाखल करण्यात आला. अविनाश रामराव ढगे (वय ३९, रा. सुधाम निवास, विजयनगर, उदगीर) यांच्या घरी ही चोरी झाली. बुधवारी (ता. सात) दुपारी चोरट्याने घराचे कुलूप तोडून आत प्रवेश केला. त्यानंतर घरातील कपाटात ठेवलेली एक लाख ६० हजार रुपयांची रोख रक्कम, दीड तोळ्याचे सोन्याचे लॉकेट (किंमत ९० हजार रुपये), पाच ग्रॅमची सोन्याची अंगठी (किंमत ३० हजार रुपये) व साडेतीन ग्रॅमची सोन्याची अंगठी (किंमत २२ हजार रुपये) असा एकूण तीन लाख दोन हजार रुपयांचा ऐवज चोरट्याने लंपास केला. या घटनेमुळे परिसरातील नागरिकांमध्ये भीती पसरली आहे. दिवसा घरफोडी झाल्याने घरांच्या सुरक्षिततेचा प्रश्न पुन्हा ऐरणीवर आला आहे. याप्रकरणी उदगीर ग्रामीण पोलिस ठाण्यात गुन्हा दाखल करण्यात आला.

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