Manoj Jarange: माझा जीव गेला तरी... मनोज जरांगे यांना अश्रू अनावर, आंतरवाली सराटीत मोठी गर्दी

Manoj Jarange news in marathi: मनोज जरांगे यांची तब्येत अचानक बिघडली आहे आणि त्यांना सलाईन लावण्यात आले आहे.
मनोज जरांगे यांची तब्येत अचानक बिघडली आहे आणि त्यांना सलाईन लावण्यात आले आहे. "मला समाजाकडून काहीच नको. सरकार माझ्या मागे लागलं आहे. विरोधकही मागे लागलेत. पण जीव गेला तरी चालेल मागे हटणार नाही. मराठ्यांची शान कमी होऊ देणार नाही," असं त्यांनी सांगितलं आहे.

