Thane Lok Sabha Candidate: ठाणे लोकसभा मतदारसंघात महायुतीचा उमेदवार ठरला? राजन विचारेंना मिळणार आव्हान

मुंबई- ठाणे लोकसभा मतदारसंघातून शिवसेना आमदार रवी फाटक यांना उमेदवारी निश्चित असल्याची माहिची सूत्रांनी दिली आहे. ठाणे लोकसभा मतदारसंघातून रवी फाटक महायूतीचे उमेदवार असतील. विद्यमान ठाकरे गटाचे खासदार राजन विचारे यांच्या विरुद्ध तुल्यबळ लढत होणार असल्याचे संकेत मिळत आहेत. ( ravi phatak Thane Lok Sabha Constituency Bitter fight against Rajan vichare )
